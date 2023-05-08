India

One-way air ticket out of Manipur now costs Rs. 30,000

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 08, 2023, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Several air carriers, including AirAsia and IndiGo, have hiked their ticket prices in the wake of the sudden increase in demand as hundreds of people rush to flee violent-struck Manipur. The flight fare from Imphal to Kolkata usually ranges between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 5,000 per person traveling one-way. However, airfare for the same route now costs Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 30,000.

Why does this story matter?

The recent hike in flight ticket prices comes in the aftermath of the violence that left 54 people dead and 23,000 displaced in Manipur.

To recall, the unrest in the northeastern state started during a rally protesting the Meitei community's demand for tribal status.

Notably, the majority Meiteis constitute 53% of the total population of Manipur and are primarily concentrated in the Imphal Valley.

Flight from Imphal to Guwahati increased to Rs. 15,000

Ticket booking websites such as MakeMyTrip also reported that one-way tickets from Imphal to Kolkata and Imphal to Guwahati are priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 until May 12. At the same time, the cost of a one-way ticket from Imphal to Guwahati has risen to Rs. 15,000. The distance between the two cities is just 269 km.

596 people have fled to Mizoram from Manipur: Report

A total of 596 people have fled to Mizoram from Manipur and sought shelter in the state, officials told the news agency PTI. Until Sunday evening, 151 people from Manipur's Chin-Kuki-Mizo community had entered the Aizawl district. Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia also confirmed that 228 fled to Kolasib near the Assam border, while 217 others moved to Saitual.

State governments arranged special flights to get residents out

As violence continues to engulf the state, the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana have been ramping up their efforts to get their residents out as quickly as possible. Most of these states have also arranged special flights to get the residents out of the state, the majority of whom are students.

Security forces rescued over 23,000 civilians in Manipur: Indian Army

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles and Indian Army, which are working to restore peace in the state, have rescued almost 23,000 civilians so far and shifted them to operating bases, a release from the Army said on Sunday. Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in the wake of the state-wide violence.