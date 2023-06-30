India

TN governor takes back dismissal of jailed DMK minister: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 30, 2023 | 10:40 am 3 min read

Tamil Nadu: Governor reportedly takes back dismissal of jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday reportedly decided to put on hold the dismissal order of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader V Senthil Balaji for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it. According to NDTV, sources in the governor's office said he would consult the attorney general and wait for his legal opinion on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier, the governor had issued a dismissal order without conferring with the state CM, in a rare move. To recall, Balaji was apprehended nearly two weeks ago﻿ and is currently in jail amid criminal proceedings in a reported cash-for-jobs scandal. However, he was retained as a minister without portfolio by Stalin, a decision that the governor had decided to override unilaterally.

TN Raj Bhavan's statement announcing Balaji's dismissal

On Thursday, the state Raj Bhavan released a statement announcing the dismissal of Balaji from the Tamil Nadu cabinet. "There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state," it stated.

You can read full statement here

TN government planned to challenge initial order in SC: Sources

Following Ravi's order, a few media reports claimed that the state government, led by the DMK, was planning to disregard the initial order and challenge it in the Supreme Court. Reportedly, the governor reversed his decision within five hours following the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here's what Madras High Court said earlier

The dismissal came just a few days after the Madras High Court questioned petitioners opposing the state government's decision to let Balaji continue as a minister despite his arrest, if there was any legislative provision that allowed the governor to dismiss a state minister. The court added that the governor had appointed the minister on the CM's advice under Article 164(1) of the Constitution.

Stalin's reaction to governor dismissing Balaji

While reacting to Ravi's move to dismiss Balaji, Stalin lashed out at the governor and stated that he did not have the right to dismiss the minister. He also suggested that his government would proceed legally with the issue. "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister), and we will face this legally," PTI quoted the Tamil Nadu CM as saying.

Video of Stalin talking to reports

Who is TN governor to dismiss Balaji? asks Saravanan

Additionally, DMK leader A Saravanan highlighted that Governor Ravi was undermining the Constitution and questioned, "Who is the governor to dismiss Senthil Balaji? Does he have the constitutional authority?" "The governor is undermining the constitution. He is acting as per Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is not the law of this country," he told the news agency ANI.

