Bihar: Education department bans T-shirts, jeans in offices

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 29, 2023 | 05:42 pm 1 min read

The order was issued on Wednesday

The Bihar government has directed the staff of its education department not to wear casual outfits and only wear formal clothes, PTI reported. According to the order issued on Wednesday, wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is "against the work culture." The notice specifically mentions T-shirts and jeans, which have now been disallowed with immediate effect.

Saran's district magistrate issued similar order in April

The order comes two months after the district magistrate of Bihar's Saran barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in offices. In 2019, the Bihar government banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat for all employees. The step was taken to maintain "office decorum" in the government office.

