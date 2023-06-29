India

Manipur's Imphal witnessed more violence after Amit Shah's visit: Congress

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 29, 2023 | 05:21 pm 3 min read

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President claimed that Imphal witnessed even more violence after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra Singh alleged that Imphal has witnessed even more violence since Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Amit Shah visited the violence-struck state. "The double-engine government has not been able to control the situation here. We do not have any expectations from Amit Shah and N Biren Singh," Singh told ANI on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress leader's remarks come as the party's former president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal on Thursday morning for his two-day visit to Manipur. To note, Shah paid a three-day visit to the state on May 29 and had a series of security briefings to assess the situation and prepare actions to restore normalcy.

There is complete failure of law and order: Singh

While highlighting that the northeastern state has continued to witness violence, Singh claimed that there were incidents of cross-firing being reported. "The present situation is that normalcy has still not been established in Manipur. As of now, the situation is of unrest, and violence continues," he stated. "There is a complete failure of law and order," Singh asserted.

Video of Singh attacking BJP, Shah over Manipur violence

Shah's three-day Manipur visit in May

During his visit last month, Shah constituted a peace committee to facilitate the peace-making process among different ethnic groups in the state. Chaired by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the committee included the Manipur chief minister, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, and leaders from numerous political parties. Despite this, the state continues to witness widespread ethnic violence.

Opposition parties critical of BJP-led Centre's handling of Manipur situation

On Saturday, Shah convened an all-party meeting and praised the "unwavering commitment" of PM Narendra Modi to resolving the Manipur crisis while stressing that the Centre's primary focus was on preventing further loss of lives. Meanwhile, opposition parties have been critical of the BJP-led Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have raised concerns over the PM's silence regarding the issue.

Know about Gandhi's two-day Manipur visit

Gandhi arrived in Manipur on Thursday and is set to meet people in relief camps displaced by the ongoing ethnic clashes. According to PTI, Gandhi would also hold discussions with civil society organizations during his two-day visit. This is also the former Lok Sabha MP's first visit to Manipur since the clashes broke out over a month ago.

Details on Gandhi's schedule in Manipur

Ahead of Gandhi's arrival, MPCC Working President Kh Debabrata confirmed, "Gandhi will be visiting Churachandpur to meet people staying in the relief camps and stay with the affected families." "Later, he will visit Moirang and will interact with the affected families and civil society organizations. Tomorrow, he will meet important people in Imphal and visit two more relief camps," he added.

Gandhi to stay with affected families: Debabrata

Manipur violence: Nearly 50,000 living in relief camps

According to reports, about 50,000 people are residing in more than 300 relief camps across the northeastern state, with ethnic violence claiming the lives of over 100 people so far. The conflict stems from the Meitei people's long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status under the Indian Constitution, which would grant them rights comparable to tribal communities.

