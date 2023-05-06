India

Kiren Rijiju talks about Manipur violence as deaths cross 50

Kiren Rijiju talks about Manipur violence as deaths cross 50

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 06, 2023, 09:45 pm 3 min read

Rijiju says Centre is doing everything to restore peace in Manipur

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Saturday that the central government is taking all steps possible to reduce the ongoing violence in Manipur and bring the state back to normality. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also urged the people of the violence-hit state to maintain peace, reported the news agency ANI.

Why does this story matter?

Curfews and suspensation of internet services continue in various parts of Manipur since the violence erupted during a protest march against the Meitei community's demand for tribal status.

It is worth recalling that the plains dwellers, who are mostly Meiteis and constitute around 53% of the state's total population, called for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation for the community.

Centre, Union home minister taking steps: Rijiju

"Unfortunately, there is violence happening in Manipur. The Centre and [Union home minister] are taking steps to end the violence. Home minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Manipur (sic)," Rijiju told ANI. The law minister also added that he received numerous phone calls from chief ministers of other states and other leaders regarding the violence in the northeast state.

People should live in unity, says Rijiju

"The Centre is taking all possible actions. It is very unfortunate. Many people have died and losses have been incurred. We are all brothers. People should live in unity," urged Rijiju. "People in Manipur﻿ should maintain brotherhood. Issues can be solved through dialogue. Under the Modi regime, the northeast has gone very far in terms of development," added the Union minister.

Manipur's youth, women, development most affected by violence: Rijiju

While appealing to everyone to contribute toward restoring peace back in the northeastern state, Rijiju added that the ones most affected by the violence were the youth, women, and the development of the state. "Through this violence, the most significant loss is made to youth, women, and development. Development in the beautiful northeast can be made successful only if peace strives," stated Rijiju.

Video of law minister speaking on Manipur violence

Death toll in Manipur violence crosses 50: Report

Meanwhile, at least 54 individuals lost their lives in the violence that broke out in Manipur on Wednesday during a protest rally, reported PTI. Reportedly, 15 of the 54 dead bodies were kept in Imphal East district's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, 16 bodies were kept at the Churachandpur District Hospital morgue, and 23 were at Lamphel's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

Amit Shah spoke to Manipur CM over situation

On Friday, Union Home Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah reportedly spokes with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the law and order situation. Furthermore, several Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies were also sent to Manipur in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane as security forces continued to patrol numerous parts of the violence-struck state.