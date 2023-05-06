India

Scorpion bites passenger on Air India's Nagpur-Mumbai flight: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 06, 2023, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Passenger stung by scorpion on Air India's Nagpur-Mumbai flight

A passenger onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai was stung by a scorpion last month, an official statement from the airline revealed on Saturday. According to the news agency PTI, the air carrier stated in a release that the "extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion biting a passenger onboard our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023."

Passenger was examined by doctor: Air India

As per the news agency, the airline's statement added that the female flier who got bitten by the scorpion was examined by a doctor and was also taken to a hospital after the flight landed in Mumbai. Air India also stated that it searched the airplane after landing and found the scorpion, after which a due fumigation procedure was carried out.

Here's what Air India did after incident

Following this incident, the airline also reportedly asked the catering department to advise their dry cleaners to examine their facilities for any bed bug infestation. An Air India official also added that the airline also asked to conduct fumigation of the dry cleaning facilities, if required, as there was a possibility of such bugs finding their way inside its planes through the supplies.

Details on Air India's official statement after incident

"Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out," news outlet Business Today quoted a statement from Air India as saying. "We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," the release from the airline added.

Another onboard incident involving Air India

This is not the first time the airline has been involved in such a bizarre incident. On April 20, an Air India flight was delayed for about an hour after a rat was found inside the aircraft before take-off. The flight was reportedly scheduled to take off at 2:15pm from Srinagar airport, but there was an hour delay, and it left at 3:20pm instead.