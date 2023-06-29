India

Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur on 2-day visit

Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur on 2-day visit

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 29, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

Gandhi will meet displaced people in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in violence-hit Manipur on a two-day visit on Thursday, reported PTI. He is expected to meet people displaced by ethnic clashes in relief camps. The former Lok Sabha MP would also hold talks with civil society organizations during his visit. Notably, this is Gandhi's first visit to Manipur since the violence broke out on May 3.

Gandhi to stay with affected families: Party official

Speaking to ANI, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Working President Kh Debabrata said, "Gandhi will be visiting Churachandpur to meet people staying in the relief camps and stay with the affected families." "Later he will visit Moirang and will interact with the affected families and civil society organizations." "Tomorrow he will meet important people in Imphal and visit two more relief camps," Debabrata added.

Check out Congress's full statement

Gandhi is a political opportunist: BJP

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticized Gandhi for visiting the state now when he never visited it even once during the 2015-2017 ethnic unrest. "Not once did Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh government's decision to pass three bills," he tweeted.

No reason to trust Gandhi or Congress: Malviya

Malviya added that the Congress government's three bills were allegedly seen by the people of Churachandpur as "anti-tribal," and a "conspiracy" by the majority Meitei community to grab tribal land. "Gandhi's visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress," he added.

Here's Malviya's tweet

Over 100 people killed, 50,000 living in relief camps

Reportedly, as many as 50,000 people are living in over 300 relief camps across Manipur. The ethnic violence, which has killed over 100 people, began after a march was organized to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on May 3. The tribals— primarily Nagas and Kukis— are concerned that granting the Meiteis ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

Share this timeline