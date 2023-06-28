India

TMC seeks probe into Raj Bhavan publishing Bengal governor's book

TMC seeks probe into Raj Bhavan publishing Bengal governor's book

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 28, 2023 | 07:21 pm 2 min read

The TMC cornered West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose over a book published by the Raj Bhavan

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has cornered West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose over his book "Silence Sounds Good," published by the Raj Bhavan. Demanding a probe into the alleged misuse of public funds, the TMC, which is incumbent in West Bengal, questioned the source of the book's funding and asked who would get the proceeds from the book's sale.

Why does this story matter?

The book has become the latest flashpoint in the tussle between the state government and the governor, who is appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. Notably, most opposition-ruled states are embroiled in a similar tug-of-war wherein they accuse the BJP of attempting to destroy federalism by using governors as puppets to undermine the autonomy of state governments as enshrined in the Constitution.

Governor's House Publication didn't exist before this book: Ghosh

On Tuesday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh handed over a letter to Ananda's special secretary Debasis Ghosh at the Raj Bhavan. Talking to reporters, Ghosh questioned how a "personal" book written by the governor was allowed to feature in the "Governor's House Publication," alleging it was unheard of before this book. He also questioned the book's cover, which features the national emblem at the top.

Probe allegations of misuse of chair and government funds: Ghosh

Book priced at Rs. 2,300: Ghosh

Ghosh said, "My question is whether this publication entity has any trade license. The price of the book is around Rs 2,300. Where do the proceeds from the sale of the copies of this book go?" He added, "It is to investigate whether a book containing the national emblem can be sold in the open market."

Book first published in 2017

Ghosh said the governor is bound to take permission from the President before publicly releasing such a book, which is not related to the Raj Bhavan. The book was first published in 2017, and its fourth edition was recently launched by the Raj Bhavan.

Share this timeline