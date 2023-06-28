India

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 06:15 pm 1 min read

Azad was present in Deoband for a public event

In a shocking incident, Chandrashekhar Azad, the national president of the Bhim Army, was shot at in the Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday. According to the Free Press Journal, he was present in Deoband for a public event related to the Bahujan Mission Movement when the incident occurred. India Today reported that Azad was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Visuals of Azad after attack

