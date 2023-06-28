India

Karnataka: Cash instead of 5kg extra rice to BPL families

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 05:50 pm 1 min read

Congress promised additional 5kg rice in its election manifesto

The Karnataka government will pay beneficiaries a cash payment at the rate of Rs. 34 per kg of rice for the additional 5kg to fulfill its promise under the Anna Bhagya scheme. The decision comes as the government faces difficulties in procuring the required amount of food grain. In its election manifesto, the Congress promised an extra 5kg of rice to below-poverty-line (BPL) families.

FCI's standard rate is Rs. 34 per kg rice: Government

Briefing reporters, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said, "The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has a standard rate of Rs. 34 per kg rice...No institution came forward to supply us with the required amount of rice (to give additionally)." He added that money will be given at the rate of Rs. 34 per kg to the ration card holders.

Money to be deposited into beneficiaries' accounts

Muniyappa further explained that one person on one card will get Rs. 170 a month against 5kg of additional rice. "Two persons in the ration card will be entitled to Rs. 340, and if there are five members then they would get Rs. 850 a month," he added. The amount will be directly deposited into beneficiaries' accounts from July 1, the minister said.

