No black dresses, compulsory attendance: DU guidelines before Modi's visit

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 30, 2023 | 12:12 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of Delhi University's (DU) centenary celebrations on Friday. Ahead of his visit, some DU colleges have set guidelines for students and teachers, such as no black dresses, mandatory attendance, and a suspension of classes from 10am to 12pm for the live telecast of the event.

Why does this story matter?

Previously, reports said a section of DU's teachers, who are sympathetic to the Congress, announced on Wednesday that they would boycott the event over PM Modi's "silence" regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur. Posters by left-leaning student organizations came up in several colleges, questioning the government over fund cuts in education, the rising fees in DU colleges, and the fall in the employment rate.

Students to get five attendances for participation: Notice

The colleges that have issued the notices include Hansraj College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College. In a seven-point notice issued on Wednesday, Hindu College teacher-in-charge Meenu Srivastava said the students will be given five attendances for taking part in the live streaming. Everyone was asked to enter the college by 8:50-9:00am to avoid traffic disruptions.

DU administration, colleges deny issuing such notices

However, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava denied the administration issuing any such notice and said that attendance isn't compulsory. Although she didn't deny that the notice in question was genuine. The DU administration also said attendance isn't compulsory and added that the event will be live-streamed so that those who fail to attend it can watch it.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of buildings

Meanwhile, students have created a working model of a Mars rover, semiconductors, and sustainable bamboo products as part of the exhibition at the DU in view of PM Modi's visit. PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honor at the ceremony.

