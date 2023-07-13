Bihar: BJP leader reportedly killed in lathi charge during protest

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 13, 2023 | 05:28 pm 3 min read

The leader was protesting against Bihar government's new teacher recruitment policy (Photo credit: Twitter/@AmitLeliSlayer)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly succumbed to injuries after a lathi charge in Patna, Bihar, the party said on Thursday. The incident occurred when the Bihar Police rained batons on the people protesting against the state government over the posting of teachers in the state. Bihar's former deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi announced Singh's death on Twitter.

Singh died on way to hospital: Modi

Speaking to reporters, Modi said, "It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police." The Rajya Sabha MP also blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the incident. Notably, the deceased was the BJP's Jehanabad district general secretary.

JP Nadda condemns lathi charge

BJP National President JP Nadda also condemned the lathi charge on his party workers and alleged that the grand alliance government in Bihar was "attacking democracy." "The grand alliance government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption. To save the person who has been charge-sheeted, the chief minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality," Nadda tweeted.

Police used gas shells, water canons to quell protest

Notably, the BJP workers have been holding protests against the Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy for four days now. On Thursday, the workers and senior party leaders tried to march toward the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. However, to quell the protest, the police used water canons, burst tear gas shells, and lathi-charged the agitators.

Bihar government cancels leaves of all school teachers

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has canceled the leaves of teachers for a week across the state amid ongoing protests. PTI reported that the Education Department also asked the district magistrates to check the attendance of teachers in all government schools. The opposition BJP claimed the step was taken in order to prevent the participation of teachers in the demonstrations.

Bihar government amended teacher recruitment policy

The unrest erupted over the Bihar government's amendment of the Bihar State School Teachers (appointment, transfer, disciplinary action, and service condition) Rules. The move opens opportunities for applicants outside Bihar to apply for the 1.67 vacant posts in state-run schools. This decision has agitated applicants across the state, who are now protesting against the amendment. Some teachers have also been participating in the protests.

