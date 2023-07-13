Greater Noida: People jump off as fire engulfs shopping complex

July 13, 2023

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon

A massive fire broke out at the Galaxy Plaza shopping complex in Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the cause of the fire was suspected to be an electrical short circuit. Multiple clips surfaced on social media showing people hanging from the third-floor windows and eventually jumping off the building to save themselves.

Watch: Man jumps off to escape fire

Five people injured in incident

A police official said that five tenders were rushed to the scene, and the fire was doused. No casualties were reported during the incident, the official added. The official further stated that five people were injured in the incident. Of these, three were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

