Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped on way to worst-hit Churachandpur

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Manipur

The Manipur Police on Thursday stopped the convoy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed to Churachandpur district, which is one of the worst-hit places due to the ethnic clashes in the state. Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on a two-day visit. He was expected to meet people living in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organizations.

Gandhi was scheduled to meet displaced people

According to India Today, the Congress leader's convoy was stopped in Bishnupur, which is about 20km from Imphal. On his first day of the visit, he was scheduled to meet displaced people in Churachandpur, his party officials said. "He will be staying with the affected families," Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Working President Kh Debabrata said on Thursday.

Gandhi in Imphal

Gandhi requested to travel by helicopter: Police

The police said they stopped Gandhi's convoy because it could be mistaken for a cavalcade of "attackers." He has been urged to take a helicopter instead of traveling to Churachandpur by road, officials added. "We fear a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police personnel said.

BJP calls Gandhi 'political opportunist'

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader KC Venugopal tweeted that Gandhi was going to give a "healing touch" to Manipur so that society can move from conflict to peace. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya called Gandhi a "political opportunist" and criticized him for visiting the state now when he never visited it even once during the 2015-2017 ethnic unrest.

50,000 people living in relief camps in Manipur

Reportedly, around 50,000 people are living in over 300 relief camps across Manipur. The ethnic violence, which has killed over 100 people, began after a march was organized to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on May 3. The tribals—primarily Nagas and Kukis—are concerned that granting the Meiteis ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

