'Positive development': AAP as Congress opposes Delhi ordinance

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

AAP will attend the joint opposition meeting on Monday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the Congress's announcement to oppose the Centre's controversial Delhi ordinance was a "positive development." His statement came in response to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's remarks, who earlier in the day made the party's stand on the ordinance clear, saying, "We are not going to support it."

Chadha's Twitter post

Congress opposing Centre's attempt to sabotage federalism: Venugopal

Speaking to PTI, Venugopal said on Sunday, "As far as the Delhi ordinance is concerned, our stand is very clear, we are consistently opposing the attempt of the Union government to sabotage federalism." "We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition-ruled states through the governors," he added.

AAP to participate in joint opposition meeting

Following an AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday, Chadha told reporters that the party will attend the second joint opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. Notably, soon after the first joint opposition meeting in Patna last month, the AAP asserted that unless the Congress denounced the controversial Delhi ordinance, it wouldn't be part of any joint opposition front.

Why Delhi ordinance is controversial

The Supreme Court in May ruled in favor of the Delhi government, granting it power over the national capital's bureaucracy. However, to allegedly bypass the verdict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre brought the ordinance to put bureaucrats above the CM, saying it would check the AAP's corruption. Since then, CM Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the ordinance.

