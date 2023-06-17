Politics

'Why is PM Modi silent' over Manipur, asks all-party delegation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 17, 2023 | 10:48 pm 3 min read

A 10-party delegation has questioned the alleged silence of PM Narendra Modi over Manipur violence

A delegation of 10 opposition parties on Tuesday questioned the alleged silence of PM Narendra Modi over the escalating violence in Manipur. Senior Congress leader and three-time former CM of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh went on to say that "if Manipur is considered a part of India", then PM Modi should have expressed his concern over the violent situation in the state.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the all-party delegation continues to wait in New Delhi to meet PM Modi over the Manipur issue. It reportedly sought a meeting with him on Monday but has not got an appointment yet. The state has been in turmoil since May 3, when violence broke out between tribal communities and the Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Modi hasn't expressed anything about Manipur: Singh

Addressing a presser at the Congress headquarters, Singh said, "Every day, there is an incident of violence. Even Union minister RK Ranjan's home has been attacked." "There is a hue and cry in the state and especially in the relief camps, where over 20,000 people, including women and children, have taken shelter. But to date, the prime minister has not expressed anything about Manipur."

'Is Manipur not a part of India,' asks Singh

"We (people of Manipur) feel, 'Is Manipur a part of India, or not?'. If it is a part of India, then the PM should have expressed something," Singh said. He was part of the 10-party delegation from Manipur waiting to meet Modi in New Delhi.

10-party delegation prepared memorandum for PM Modi

The delegation includes Manipur chiefs of Congress, Janata Dal-United, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Aam Aadmi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party. Singh further said that the group had not gone to play politics over the Manipur crisis but rather had prepared a memorandum to submit to the prime minister.

Congress's Jairam Ramesh compares Vajpayee, Modi

Senior Congress leader and party's Manipur in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, has also compared the current Manipur situation and a similar crisis in the state during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure in 2001. An all-party delegation from Manipur had at the time also sought an audience Vajpayee, who met opposition leaders twice within a month, listened to them, sought their support, and appealed for peace.

Waiting for 40 days but no word from PM: Ramesh

Ramesh said the delegation has been waiting for 40 days, but there has been no statement, no message, and no appeal from PM Modi. He called the BJP-led state government in Manipur "a complete failure" in handling the conflict. Five-time MLA and four-time minister Nimaichand Luwang from the Republican Party said Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah also failed to control the situation.

Watch: Full press conference of all-party delegation

Casualties in Manipur violence so far

According to reports, more than 120 people have lost their lives in the northeastern state in the ongoing violence that broke out over a month ago, while nearly 60,000 people displaced. On the other hand, the state government has imposed a curfew in 11 districts and banned internet services to try and stop the spread of fake news across the violence-struck state.

