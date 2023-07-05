India

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's aide who urinated on laborer arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 05, 2023 | 10:32 am 1 min read

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the accused, who urinated on a tribal laborer, won't be spared

Assuring strict action against Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested for urinating on a tribal laborer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the accused won't be spared and will be punished to serve as an example. He also reacted to the accused's alleged association with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "Criminals don't have a caste, religion, or party."

Why does this story matter?

The incident reportedly took place a week ago and was caught on camera. As the video started circulating on social media and citizens called for action, the police took cognizance of the matter. Trying to corner the BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the opposition alleged that the accused is the representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla and shared a photo of them together.

NSA slapped against accused

Following a public outcry, Shukla was arrested and charged under Sections 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Chouhan earlier said the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against Shukla. He is currently being interrogated by the police.

