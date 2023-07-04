Politics

BJP gets makeover ahead of crucial Lok Sabha, state polls

BJP gets makeover ahead of crucial Lok Sabha, state polls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 04, 2023 | 07:04 pm 3 min read

BJP has received makeover ahead of crucial Lok Sabha and state polls

Upset over the recent electoral setbacks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday made big changes, appointing new state presidents and giving a chance to turncoats. The major reshuffle happened in poll-bound Telangana, where BJP MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as state president. Babulal Marandi—the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly—is now BJP Jharkhand president.

Why does this story matter?

Political tensions have risen within the BJP as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and more assembly polls approach. The party is looking forward to winning assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana. All these states will hold elections by the end of this year. Reportedly, the party also plans to make a few reshuffles in the local leadership in these states.

Reddy's appointment will 'keep flock together: Top party leader

A top party leader commenting on the appointments said Reddy's appointment will "keep the flock together" as he is seen as a "friend to all." Nonetheless, the bugle for the polls—scheduled for the end of this year—will be sounded when PM Narendra Modi visits the state on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit.

BJP teams up MLA Etela Rajender with Reddy in Telangana

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Etela Rajender, who served as the first finance minister of Telangana, has been appointed chairman of the BJP's state election management committee for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls.

Daggubati Purandeswari becomes Andhra's chief, Sunil Kumar Jakhar Punjab's

In Andhra Pradesh, where the BJP is reportedly enjoying some support from the ruling YSR Congress Party, Daggubati Purandeswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, has been appointed BJP President. Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the former MP who defected from Congress last year claiming to support "nationalism, unity, and brotherhood," will lead the party in Punjab.

Babulal Marandi given Jharkhand, Kiran Reddy named NEC member

According to officials, Babulal Marandi, the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand and the current Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, is now the BJP's Jharkhand President. Separately, Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh before the establishment of Telangana, has been appointed to the party's national executive committee.

Crucial meeting of BJP on Friday

In addition, the BJP has invited a meeting of all state presidents, general secretaries, and state in-charges for Friday, according to NDTV. This gathering of veteran and new party leaders will be presided over by BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santosh. According to reports, a union cabinet meeting is also scheduled for 10:30am on Wednesday.

Share this timeline