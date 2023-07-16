Don't blame others: Assam CM taunts Kejriwal over Delhi floods

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 16, 2023 | 05:32 pm 3 min read

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taunted Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a dig at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the flood situation in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that Assam faces floods with "brave hearts" but "does not blame others." This comes after Kejriwal blamed neighboring Haryana for floods in Delhi, alleging that it released extra water into the Yamuna River.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi witnessed 153mm of rain in 24 hours on July 8-9, the highest in 41 years. Water levels in most major rivers in North India and Northwest India rose significantly as a result of the heavy rains. Haryana also reportedly released about one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River, prompting the Delhi government to issue a flood alert.

Check out Sarma's statement on Delhi floods on Twitter

Waiting for Kejriwal's invite to see Delhi's development: Sarma

Sarma said on Saturday that he was still waiting for Kejriwal's invite to tour Delhi and see the "development in the national capital." "Kejriwal said he would invite me for a tour of Delhi. I have been waiting for six months for his invite so that I can see what kind of development he has undertaken in the capital," he added.

Sarma, Kejriwal traded charges in past

Sarma and Kejriwal indulged in a war-of-words over Assam's development after the latter's visit to the state for a rally in April. "When you (Sarma) come to Delhi, please come to my house for tea. If you have more time, come for a meal. I will also take you around to show the great schools and hospitals we have made in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Delhi continues to face flood-like situation

Several areas in Delhi, including the Red Fort and several posh localities, witnessed flooding this week after the Yamuna River overflowed. The AAP-led Delhi government blamed the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana for the flood-like situation. On Sunday, Kejriwal stated that the water had receded from most areas, and other areas will see normalcy soon.

Know about flood situation in Assam

Meanwhile, over 67,000 people have been impacted by floods in 17 districts of Assam as major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing beyond the danger mark. According to CM Sarma, surplus water from Bhutan's Kurichu dam has been discharged since Friday morning, and district administrations in downstream Assam have been put on high alert for potential floods.

