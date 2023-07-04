India

Delhi: 4 AIIMS students arrested for impersonating candidates in NEET

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 04, 2023 | 04:39 pm 1 min read

The gang charged each candidate Rs. 7 lakh

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a gang that allegedly used to write the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) exam in place of actual candidates, reported ANI. The gang reportedly charged candidates Rs. 7 lakh each for taking the exam. The police said Naresh Bishroi, a second-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, led the gang.

Bishroi, three others arrested

The police further said Bishroi allegedly lured first-year AIIMS students into the gang on promises of money. NDTV reported that the police have arrested four accused so far, including Bishroi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, and Jitendra. Yadav, a first-year Radiology student at AIIMS Delhi, was caught while writing the NEET exam in place of a candidate. Meanwhile, Bishroi was arrested from the AIIMS Delhi campus.

Police investigating matter

The police added that Mahavir and Jitendra, also students at AIIMS Delhi, were arrested in Nagpur. A laptop and mobile phones have also been seized from all the culprits. The police are now probing the matter to find out if any other student was involved in the alleged crime.

