Congress to not support Centre's Delhi ordinance; backs AAP

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 16, 2023 | 03:17 pm 2 min read

Our stand clear, won't support Delhi ordinance, says Congress

In a major development, the Congress on Sunday said that it was opposed to the Centre's controversial Delhi ordinance, essentially backing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. After the first joint opposition meeting in Patna last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP said that unless the Congress denounced the ordinance, it wouldn't be part of any joint opposition front.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a day before the second joint opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. The ordinance reportedly invalidates the Supreme Court order on May 11 that transferred the control of services in Delhi to the elected government—excluding public order, police, and land. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre allegedly seeks to put bureaucrats above the Delhi CM.

AAP to join opposition meeting in Bengaluru: Venugopal

Expressing expectations of the AAP joining the Bengaluru opposition meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "As far as the Delhi ordinance is concerned, our stand is very clear, we are consistently opposing the attempt of the Union government to sabotage federalism." "We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition-ruled states through the governors," PTI quoted him saying.

