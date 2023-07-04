Business

Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs. 7

Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs. 7

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 04, 2023 | 11:31 am 1 min read

The prices have been increased after three consecutive cuts

The prices of commercial Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs. 7 per cylinder, ANI reported. However, there will be no price change for the 14.2kg cylinders for domestic use, the report said. In Delhi, the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder has now risen from Rs. 1,773 to Rs. 1,780.

Prices raised after 3 consecutive cuts

Notably, the prices have been raised after three consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders. In June, the prices were reduced by Rs. 83 per cylinder, while the rates were slashed by Rs. 172 the previous month. In April, the prices were cut by Rs. 91.5 per cylinder. Commercial LPG cylinder prices were last increased in March by Rs. 350 per 19kg cylinder.

Share this timeline