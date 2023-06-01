India

Shraddha was physically and verbally abused by Poonawalla, testifies brother

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 01, 2023, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Poonawalla allegedly killed Walkar in May last year

Shreejay Walkar, the brother of Shraddha Walkar—who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Delhi last year—said the accused used to verbally and physically abuse his sister. Shreejay testified as a prosecution witness in the case during the trial at Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday, reported ANI. "Aftab used to indulge in verbal altercations and beat her up," Shreejay said.

Poonawalla pleaded not guilty to murder

Following the recording of witnesses' statements, the court slated the cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses, including Shreejay, for July 12. Notably, Shreejay's revelation comes three weeks after the court framed charges of murder and the disappearance of evidence against Poonawalla. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial. The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

Poonawalla allegedly chopped girlfriend's body into 35 pieces

Poonwalla was arrested by the Delhi Police in November 2022 for allegedly killing his girlfriend in May of that year. To cover up the murder, Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar's body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in a nearby forest area over 18-20 days after storing the parts in a fridge. Nearly a year after the murder, the trial in Walkar's case began.