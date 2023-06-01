India

Centre replaces Manipur police chief amid unrest

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 01, 2023, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Manipur violence: IPS officer Rajiv Singh appointed new DGP

In a significant reshuffle in the police leadership in Manipur amid ongoing unrest, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, Rajiv Singh, was reportedly appointed as the northeastern state's new Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday. Singh was sent to the state on Tuesday, per an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Why does this story matter?

This move from the Centre comes on the last day of Home Minister Amit Shah's four-day visit to Manipur to resolve the conflict.

The state has been in turmoil since May 3, when violence broke out between tribal communities and the Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Notably, Singh is replacing IPS officer P Doungel from the Kuki tribe.



Possible reason behind Singh's appointment

By bringing in Singh, a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief, the MHA hopes to avoid any possible controversy while attempting to balance local dynamics. As per an official order, the 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre has been sent to the northeastern state on inter-cadre deputation for the next three years.

Details on home ministry's official order

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining," news agency PTI quoted the official order as saying.

Shah announces panel to probe Manipur violence

Earlier in the day, Shah announced a judicial investigation into the violent clashes and the establishment of a peace committee to resolve the current crisis in Manipur. While addressing the media during a press conference, the home minister also emphasized dialogue as the key aspect to bringing an end to the violence in the northeastern state.

Manipur violence: Over 110 dead, thousands displaced

Since the violence broke out on May 3, at least 110 people have reportedly died, while thousands have been displaced in Manipur and are seeking refuge in neighboring states such as Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram. While Meiteis constitute around 53% of the state's population and dwell mostly in the Imphal Valley, tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute 40% and stay in the hill districts.