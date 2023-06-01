India

Produce Manish Sisodia only via video conferencing: Delhi court

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 01, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Sisodia is facing corruption and money laundering charges in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

A Delhi court on Thursday said that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia should only be produced through video conferencing due to security concerns, reported IANS. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is facing court hearings in the ongoing Delhi Excise Policy scam case. He was first arrested in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26.

Sisodia's judicial custody extended till July 19

On the Delhi Police's request, Sisodia was produced before the court via video conferencing on Thursday. However, the move was opposed by his counsel. The court said that until a decision is made regarding the Delhi Police's application, Sisodia will be produced via video conferencing. The matter will be heard next on July 19. Sisodia's judicial custody has also been extended to this date.

May put ban on media during Sisodia's hearings: Court

Sisodia's attorney alleged that the police mistreated him during the previous hearing, adding that the cops grabbed his neck and took him away while he was interacting with the media. The court, which summoned Sisodia on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet, raised questions about the behavior of reporters and said it would also consider a ban on media in this case.

Sisodia's physical presence increases security concerns: Delhi Police

Per IANS, when Sisodia was asked how he wanted to appear before the court, he said he wanted to attend hearings in person. The police, however, stated that there was a higher risk to security due to the increased crowd during Sisodia's physical presence. The court added that anyone can dress up as a lawyer and can cause harm to Sisodia.