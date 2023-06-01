India

Delhi's Purana Qila has evidence linked to Mahabharata era: ASI

Excavation efforts to find evidence linked to Mahabharata era started in the 1970s

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday said that it had discovered evidence at Delhi's Purana Qila that dates back to the Mahabharata period (1100-1200 BC), reported India Today. Vasant Swarnkar, Director of the ASI, told the publication that his team found painted grey ware (PGW) sherds (pieces of pottery utensils) at a mound at the fort, linked with the Mahabharata period.

Excavation site suggests some activities during Mahabharata era: ASI

Swarnkar said different pottery styles denote different eras. PGW is a unique type of gray-colored well-fired pottery that has designs with black spots and strokes. He added that the recent discovery at the fort suggests that the excavation site saw some activities during the Mahabharata era. However, Swarnkar stated that it was still early to call the site the ancient capital of Indraprastha.

Excavation to locate Indraprastha began in January

Swarnkar said that noted archaeologist BB Lal started digging at places mentioned in the Mahabharata in the 1970s and concluded that the deepest cultural layer was of PGW. A recent statement by the Culture Ministry said that the ongoing excavation, which began in January, is expected to locate the ancient Indraprastha, the kingdom of Pandavas, the five sons of King Pandu of Hastinapur.