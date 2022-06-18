India

Now, Rajnath approves 10% reservation for Agniveers in Defence Ministry

Jun 18, 2022

This reservation would be in addition to the existing ex-servicemen reservation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accepted the proposal on Saturday to reserve 10% of employment vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers'. The ministry stated in a series of tweets that the reservation will be introduced in the Indian Coast Guard, defense civilian postings, and all 16 Defence PSUs. Notably, this reservation would be in addition to the existing ex-servicemen reservation.

Details Reservation followed country-wide stir against Agnipath scheme

The crucial announcement came after Singh met with service chiefs amid widespread protests against the Agnipath scheme. The government plans to hire 46,000 young people on a short-term contractual basis under this scheme. Earlier in the day, the home ministry announced a 10% reservation of openings in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

Twitter Post Look at the tweets by Defence Ministry

Information What amendments were made to the scheme after launch?

Some crucial amendments and additions made to the Agnipath scheme since inception include extension of the upper age limit, declaration skill from UGC. Priority in giving bank loan, 10% quota in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, and announcement of open schooling certificate.

Protests Violent protests across the country

Following the official launch, violent protests were witnessed across the country against the scheme. One person was killed in Telengana and trains and vehicles were torched even as assurances by the defence minister, home minister, and the Army chief failed to pacify protesters. Several student associations in Bihar, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), had called for a bandh in the state.