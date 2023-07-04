Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 04, 2023 | 10:57 am 3 min read

Solana has moved up by nearly 14% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $31,072.85. Compared to last week, it is up 2.34%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.36% from yesterday and now trades at $1,955.71. It is up 4.42% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $603.6 billion and $235.17 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $245.54, down 0.76% from yesterday and 3.03% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 1.48% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.66% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.72%) and $0.066 (up 0.83%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.18 (down 1.58%), $5.45 (down 1.41%), $0.00000775 (up 0.99%), and $0.77 (up 2.58%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 13.83% while Polka Dot has risen by 6.52%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 1.79% whereas Polygon is 7.33% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Global Currency Reserve, Aptos, Frax Share, Pepe, and Render Token. They are trading at $3.13 (up 43.79%), $8.20 (up 11.02%), $6.45 (up 8.43%), $0.00000011 (up 6.88%), and $2.17 (up 6.32%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flow, Synthetix, Compound, Bitcoin Cash, and eCash. They are trading at $0.66 (down 9.12%), $2.20 (down 7.57%), $63.09 (down 4.95%), $283.98 (down 4.27%), and $0.0000033 (down 3.97%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $31,124.51 (up 1.34%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $13.26 (down 0.76%), $6.55 (down 0.19%), and $5.50 (down 3.38%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Render Token are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.46 (up 0.53%), $0.77 (up 0.85%), $0.44 (up 1.34%), $2.21 (down 0.18%), and $2.17 (up 6.31%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.22 trillion, a 1.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.76 billion, which marks a 25.34% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.14 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.

