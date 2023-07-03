India

Tomato prices reach Rs. 140/kg in Delhi-NCR

Tomato prices reach Rs. 140/kg in Delhi-NCR

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 03, 2023 | 07:28 pm 2 min read

Retail tomato prices have now reached Rs. 140 per kg in Delhi and the NCR due to supply disruption

Burning holes in the pockets of the common people for a week, retail tomato prices have now reached Rs. 140 per kg in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to supply disruption. Tomato wholesale prices at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, were reportedly at Rs. 60-120 per kg on Monday, varying on the basis of quality.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the price of tomatoes doubled within a few days across the country. Its supply was disrupted due to prolonged heatwave conditions and delayed rainfall, which resulted in low production. In May, when prices were around Rs. 10 per kg, farmers reportedly dumped their produce on the road instead of selling it as the remuneration didn't cover the costs.

Tomato price reached Rs. 160/kg in MP's Raisen

On Sunday, Mother Dairy's Safal sold tomatoes for Rs. 99 per kg, while online retailer Otipy charged Rs. 140 per kg and BigBasket Rs. 105-110 per kg on Monday. Tomato prices also shot up to Rs. 160 per kg in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Sunday. Notably, MP is among the top tomato-producing states, and Raisen is the biggest tomato producer within MP.

Traders can't afford to source tomatoes from Maharashtra, Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik said the supply from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh exhausted quickly due to rains. Traders in Delhi are unable to get supply from Maharashtra and Karnataka as the producing centers there are charging Rs. 100-120 per kg. The prices are expected to remain firm for another 15 days until the rainfall situation improves in the southern states.

Centre's contest invited ideas from public to curb tomato prices

While the government said the price surge is "seasonal" and will settle down in a fortnight, it announced a "Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon" contest, inviting ideas from the public to control tomato prices. It invited students, researchers, and start-ups, among others, to suggest innovative ideas. Separately, the price of green chilies shot up to Rs. 100 per kg in Chennai on Sunday.

Share this timeline