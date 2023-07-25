INDIA plans no-confidence motion against Centre in Parliament: Reports

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 25, 2023 | 05:48 pm 2 min read

INDIA is planning to move no-confidence motion against Centre in Parliament

The opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Parliament, said reports. The final decision on submitting the notice will reportedly be taken on Wednesday when the opposition leaders meet Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of avoiding a discussion on Manipur to hide its failures. The stalemate between the government and the opposition has badly impacted the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Notably, after nearly three months of ethnic conflict, the Manipur situation took center stage last week when a video of two women paraded naked and allegedly sexually abused went viral.

No-confidence motion discussed at INDIA meeting on Monday

The joint opposition alliance—INDIA—comprising 26 parties, discussed the proposal of a "no-confidence motion against the Centre" at a meeting held on Monday. Alliance leaders have been demanding that PM Modi should address both Houses of the Parliament over the situation in Manipur. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Kharge took to Twitter, saying the alliance demands answers from the Centre on Manipur violence.

Opposition alliance partners onboard with decision: Report

According to PTI, all opposition parties support the plan to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The opposition's tactic of putting the administration in a difficult position over Manipur is expected to be used in the Rajya Sabha, too. The opposition reportedly believes that this would be an effective method to force the government to start a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi mocks opposition's possible move

Separately, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi mocked the opposition's possible no-confidence motion proposal saying a similar motion in 2019 helped the BJP increase seats. "Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also...we will win more than 350 seats," he said. Notably, the BJP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha; it will pass the trust vote, possibly causing embarrassment to the opposition.

