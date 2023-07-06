India

Manipur violence: Woman shot dead outside school in Imphal West

Schools across Manipur reopened on Wednesday

A woman was shot dead outside the Shishu Nistha Niketan School in the Imphal West district, Manipur, by unidentified attackers on Thursday morning, reported NDTV. This comes a day after schools resumed classes across the violence-hit state. The police said the victim has not been identified yet. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Classes 1 to 8 resumed on Wednesday

Notably, schools were shut in Manipur for over two months in view of ethnic clashes, which first broke out on May 3. On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that all schools would reopen on Wednesday for Classes 1 to 8. However, as many as 96 schools in the worst-hit areas will not be reopened for now.

122 dead, 300 injured in ongoing violence

Singh further said Classes 9 to 12 would be resumed once the construction of prefabricated houses is completed and displaced people are located. At least 50,000 people have been living in relief camps due to the clashes between the tribal communities of Meitei and Kuki. Per reports, 122 people have died and 300 have been injured in the violence so far.

