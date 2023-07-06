India

Watch: MP CM washes feet of victim amid urination row

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 06, 2023 | 03:10 pm 2 min read

Chouhan met the tribal man on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat— the tribal laborer who was urinated on earlier this month— at his official residence in Bhopal. Referring to the viral clip, which showed the accused, Pravesh Shukla, urinating on Rawat, Chouhan said he was "pained" to see that video.

Why does this story matter?

The recent viral video that showed Rawat being peed on prompted citizens to call for action against Shukla, who is allegedly a representative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kedarnath Shukla. He was arrested on Tuesday night, while the Sidhi administration bulldozed his house the next day. Shukla was also slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) and several other charges.

Chouhan apologizes to tribal man on Twitter

On Thursday, Chouhan took to Twitter to share pictures with Rawat after meeting him. In the caption of his post, he apologized to the tribal man for the incident. "Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain, I also apologize to you, for me public is God!" it read. Later, he took Rawat to Bhopal's Smart City Park to plant a sapling.

Visuals of Chouhan washing victim's feet

MP CM assured of strict action against accused

Earlier on Thursday, ANI shared a video on Twitter which showed the police taking Shukla for a medical test. Notably, Chouhan had assured that Shukla wouldn't be spared and would be punished to serve as an example. "If needed, Mama ji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground," said the CM's office in a tweet.

