Grenada Test: Australia are 12/2 after West Indies manage 253

Australia's new opening pair fell victim to a West Indies new-ball attack on Day 2 of the second Test in Grenada. The visitors, who had taken a 33-run first-innings lead, were reduced to 2/4 in their second innings. The collapse came from Windies pacer Jayden Seales, who dismissed both Sam Konstas (0) and Usman Khawaja (2) within a challenging 35-minute period before stumps. Australia ended Day 2 at 12/2.

Early wickets Australia in dire straits after Jayden Seales's burst Konstas fell on the fourth ball of the innings, chopping on chasing a short and wide delivery from Seales. Khawaja was left stranded on the crease and trapped lbw for the third consecutive innings in Seales's second over. Cameron Green (6 not out) and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (2 not out) survived the remaining 20 minutes as Australia ended day two at 2/12, leading by 45 runs after West Indies were dismissed for 253 runs.

Match highlights Cummins takes stunning catch as Windies slip Australian skipper Pat Cummins took a stunning caught and bowled catch as Australia capitalized on the new ball. Brandon King's maiden Test half-century (75 from 108 balls) and opener John Campbell's 40 from 52 balls gave West Indies a solid platform. However, they slipped from 4/169 to 7/174 before being bowled out for 253 runs after some lower-order hitting by Alzarri Joseph (27) and Shamar Joseph (29).

Bowling performance Caught and bowled dismissals in focus The second day began with Australia's pacers Josh Hazlewood (2/43) and Cummins taking the first two West Indies wickets caught and bowled. This was only the eighth time in nearly 150 years of Test cricket that such a dismissal had accounted for the first two wickets of an innings. Opener Campbell scored a quickfire 40 from 52 balls before being dismissed by Beau Webster, leaving West Indies at 3/64.

Skipper's dismissal Cummins, Hazlewood strike at regular intervals Hazlewood trapped Windies skipper Roston Chase in front, who was given out after Australia successfully reviewed Adrian Holdstock's not-out call. White-ball stars King and Shai Hope wrestled back the momentum as they dominated the next hour of play. However, Cummins provided the breakthrough by dismissing Hope with a perfect wobble seam delivery that hit off stump. Cummins finished with 2/46 from 16 overs. Hazlewood bagged 2/43 from 14 overs.