Hazlewood was expensive initially, with Yashasvi Jaiswal smacking him.

Whirlwind knocks from the top order took RR past 100 within nine overs.

They had a win within sight, requiring 46 off four overs. However, Hazlewood dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the 17th over.

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 22 runs in the next over, Hazlewood dismissed a well-set Dhruv Jurel to turn the tide.