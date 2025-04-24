IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood's magical spell helps RCB beat RR
What's the story
Pacer Josh Hazlewood starred in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 205 on the back of his phenomenal spell.
Krunal Pandya also took two wickets, but Hazlewood's final spell helped RCB snatch victory from jaws of defeat. His figures read 4-0-33-4.
Hazlewood also completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Spell
Hazlewood makes turnaround
Hazlewood was expensive initially, with Yashasvi Jaiswal smacking him.
Whirlwind knocks from the top order took RR past 100 within nine overs.
They had a win within sight, requiring 46 off four overs. However, Hazlewood dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the 17th over.
Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 22 runs in the next over, Hazlewood dismissed a well-set Dhruv Jurel to turn the tide.
Information
Hazlewood's final spell seals the game
Hazlewood took two wickets when RR required just 18 runs off 12 balls. The 19th over produced a solitary run and the crucial wicket of Jurel, who was batting on 47 off 33 balls. This left RR requiring 17 off the final over.
Milestone
Hazlewood races to 150 T20 wickets
As mentioned, with his second, Hazlewood completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he took 116 games to accomplish the landmark.
He has an impressive average and economy rate of 21.77 and 7.57 respectively.
The tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/12. Notably, 67 of his scalps have come in 52 T20Is for Australia at 22.10 (4W: 4).
Information
Hazlewood scales 50 IPL wickets
Hazlewood unlocked another achievement with his four-wicket haul. He completed 50 wickets in the IPL. The Aussie pacer took 36 matches, the joint fourth-fewest among pacers for this milestone, with Mitchell McClenaghan. Besides, the former owns two IPL four-fers.
Information
Joint-most wickets in IPL 2025
With his latest effort, Hazlewood has raced to 16 wickets in nine matches at an incredible average of 17.18 in IPL 2025. He now has the joint-most wickets this season with Gujarat Titans's Prasidh Krishna.