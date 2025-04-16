Indian Premier League: Decoding KKR's lowest all-out totals
What's the story
Match 31 of IPL 2025 saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for just 95 in 15.1 overs, KKR's joint-second-lowest all-out total in franchise history.
Defending a modest 112, Yuzvendra Chahal's superb 4/28 turned the tide, while Marco Jansen's 3/17 sealed a stunning 16-run win for PBKS.
In this piece, we break down KKR's lowest all-out totals in IPL history.
#1
67 vs MI, Wankhede, 2008
In Match 38 of the 2008 IPL edition, KKR recorded their lowest all-out total, bundled out for just 67 in 15.2 overs against Mumbai Indians.
The collapse was led by Shaun Pollock's 3/12, supported by Dwayne Bravo (2/13), Rohan Raje (2/16), and Dominic Thornely (2/7).
Chasing the target, Sanath Jayasuriya's unbeaten 48 guided MI to a dominant eight-wicket win with 87 balls to spare.
#2
95 vs MI, Gqeberha, 2009
In Match 17 of IPL 2009 at Gqeberha, MI bowled out KKR for just 95, handing KKR their joint-third-lowest all-out total.
Batting first, MI posted 187/6 with fifties from Sachin Tendulkar (68) and Sanath Jayasuriya (52).
In reply, Lasith Malinga (3/10) and Abhishek Nayar (3/13) tore through KKR's lineup, bundling them out in 15.2 overs to secure a dominant 92-run victory.
#3
95 vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2025
2024 IPL champions, KKR, were bowled out for 95, their joint-third-lowest all-out total during Match 31 of the 2025 season.
Chasing 112 against PBKS in Mullanpur, KKR's innings collapsed in just 15.1 overs.
Chahal led the attack with 4/28, while Jansen chipped in with 3/17.
Meanwhile, PBKS pulled off a remarkable 16-run victory in one of the season's most dramatic upsets.
Do you know?
The 95 all-out total versus PBKS is KKR's overall joint-3rd-lowest total in the IPL. Their score of 84/8 versus RCB in IPL 2020 is second on the list in terms of lowest scores.