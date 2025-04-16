What's the story

Match 31 of IPL 2025 saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for just 95 in 15.1 overs, KKR's joint-second-lowest all-out total in franchise history.

Defending a modest 112, Yuzvendra Chahal's superb 4/28 turned the tide, while Marco Jansen's 3/17 sealed a stunning 16-run win for PBKS.

In this piece, we break down KKR's lowest all-out totals in IPL history.