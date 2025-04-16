What's the story

In a nail-biting IPL match, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a thrilling 16-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The game at New Chandigarh was highlighted by an exceptional performance from PBKS's Marco Jansen.

Despite the tough task of defending a total of just 111 runs, Jansen played a key role in guiding the Kings to a famous win over the defending champions.

Here are the details.