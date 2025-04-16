IPL 2025, Marco Jansen shines with three-fer versus KKR: Stats
What's the story
In a nail-biting IPL match, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a thrilling 16-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The game at New Chandigarh was highlighted by an exceptional performance from PBKS's Marco Jansen.
Despite the tough task of defending a total of just 111 runs, Jansen played a key role in guiding the Kings to a famous win over the defending champions.
Here are the details.
Key players
Jansen and Chahal's pivotal roles
Jansen was instrumental in PBKS's win with his brilliant bowling figures of 3.1 overs, 17 runs, and three wickets.
In the first over of KKR's innings, Jansen sent back explosive West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine, cleaning the southpaw up.
Later on, he got the key wicket of Harshit Rana to reduce KKR to 79/8.
With KKR needing 17 runs to win the contest, Jansen dismissed Andre Russell as the Knights folded for 95 runs.
Stats
Career-best IPL figures for Jansen
Jansen's 3/27 takes him to 26 IPL wickets from 27 matches at an average of 36. This is now his best performance in the IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen now owns nine IPL scalps from 7 matches against the Knight Riders at 21.22.
Overall in T20s, the Proteas left-arm pacer has raced to 118 wickets from 105 matches at 26.65.
Match recap
A look at the match summary
PBKS had a tough day with the bat, managing just 111 runs in 15.3 overs.
Prabhsimran Singh (30 off 15) and Priyansh Arya (22) showed fluency with the bat. Shashank Singh did well with a vital 18-run knock.
For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy (4-0-21-2) and Narine (3-0-14-2) were brilliant, keeping PBKS's innings in check. Harshit Rana took a three-fer.
Despite their low total, PBKS defended the same successfully against KKR's strong batting lineup.