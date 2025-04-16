What's the story

Aston Villa's UEFA Champions League 2024/25 campaign ended in a dramatic fashion, as they lost narrowly (5-4 on aggregate) to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite trailing by two goals early on in the match at Villa Park, the English club rallied impressively.

They scored three goals and leveled the game on the night, but fell short of securing a place in the semi-finals.

Here are further details.