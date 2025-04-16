PSG reach Champions League 2024/25 semis at Aston Villa's expense
What's the story
Aston Villa's UEFA Champions League 2024/25 campaign ended in a dramatic fashion, as they lost narrowly (5-4 on aggregate) to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Despite trailing by two goals early on in the match at Villa Park, the English club rallied impressively.
They scored three goals and leveled the game on the night, but fell short of securing a place in the semi-finals.
Here are further details.
Match highlights
Villa's stunning comeback falls short against PSG
Aston Villa came into the quarter-finals' second leg trailing 3-1 from their first meeting with PSG.
The French side doubled their lead quickly, with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes scoring early on.
However, Villa valiantly responded, scoring three goals through Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Ezri Konsa.
Despite their efforts to book a semi-final berth against Arsenal or Real Madrid, they couldn't find that final decisive goal.
Missed opportunity
Marco Asensio's missed chance seals Villa's fate
Marco Asensio had a golden opportunity to score against PSG but was denied in a one-on-one situation.
Despite Aston Villa's spirited comeback and the support from their home crowd, they couldn't overturn the aggregate deficit.
Unai Emery's Villa will take pride in defeating one of this season's top teams in Europe and coming close to causing an upset.
Information
Here are the match stats
Visitors PSG had 7 shots on target from 14 attempts. Emery's Villa managed 17 attempts with 8 shots on target. Villa had 40 touches in the opposition box compared to 23 of the visitors. PSG had more ball possession (66%).
Opta stats
Vital records made by the two teams
This is the 5th time PSG have made it to the semis of the Champions League. It's also the 4th time they have done so in their last six seasons.
Villa, who made their UCL debut this season, won 8 of their 12 matches (L1 D3). Barring Villa, only Lazio and Valencia in 1999-2000, managed to secure 8 wins in their debut Champions League season.
Do you know?
PSG to face either Real Madrid or Arsenal in semis
PSG will play either Real Madrid or Arsenal in the Champions League 2024/25 semi-finals. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal currently hold a 3-0 advantage in the tie, winning the first leg. The second leg fixture will be played at the Bernabeu Stadium.