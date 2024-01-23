Kylian Mbappe: Decoding his exceptional stats in the 2023-24 season

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:52 pm Jan 23, 202402:52 pm

Kylian Mbappe has scored 28 goals in the 2023-24 season for PSG (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win over third-tier Orleans on Saturday to reach the round of 16 in the French Cup. He was exceptional with two goals and two assists in a very dominant outing. Mbappe hammered a brace while he turned provider for Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu as Nicolas Saint-Ruf scored a consolation for Orleans.

Why does this story matter?

Mbappe has been a goal-scoring machine for PSG. He has netted 28 goals in 26 appearances for Les Parisiens in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. 19 of those goals have come in the ongoing Ligue 1 season while he has netted five goals in two French Cup appearances. The Frenchman is well and truly in the race to win the European Golden Shoe.

Highest goal-scorer in the 2023-24 Ligue 1

The 25-year-old marksman has been a consistent goal-scorer for PSG since joining the club from Monaco in 2017. He has averaged 24 league goals per season for PSG. However, he has broken the 30-goal landmark only once when he scored 33 goals in the 2018-19 Ligue 1. Mbappe is the highest scorer in the 2023-24 season with 19 goals in 17 matches (three assists).

Second in the European Golden Shoe race

Mbappe is currently in the second position in the race to win the European Golden Shoe honor. Mbappe's 19 goals in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 is only behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, who is leading the race with 22 goals in the ongoing Bundesliga season. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is third in the race with 18 goals in the Serie A.

Decoding Mbappe's numbers in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season

The Frenchman has 22 goals involvement across 17 appearances in the 2023-24 Ligue 1. Mbappe has also created 25 chances. He has completed 507 out of 594 attempted passes, clocking 85.35% passing accuracy. 43 out of his 66 shots (excluding blocks) were on target. He struck the woodwork twice. The forward has won 68 ground duels and 42 take-ons.

A look at his stats from the 2023-24 season

Mbappe has 34 goals involvement in 2023-24 (G28 A6). The 25-year-old has slammed home five goals in two appearances in the Coupe de France this season. He has blown hot and cold in the UEFA Champions League with three goals from six appearances. He has also scored a solitary goal in the Tophee des Champions.

Here are his overall numbers for PSG

Mbappe has netted 240 goals for PSG in 286 appearances. 167 of his goals have come in 193 Ligue 1 appearances while he came up with 32 strikes in the Coupe de France. The Frenchman has returned with two goals in the Coupe de la Ligue. He has slammed home 37 goals in the Champions League while scoring twice in the Trophee des Champions