Liverpool oust Arsenal in FA Cup 2023-24: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:27 am Jan 08, 202412:27 am

Liverpool eked out a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool eked out a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday. Jakub Kiwior's own goal in the 80th minute and Luis Diaz's 95th-minute strike helped Liverpool win. Arsenal dominated the proceedings in the first half but failed to convert their chances. Liverpool had the best moments in the second half and got their reward. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Arsenal had 18 attempts with five shots on target. Liverpool had three shots on target from 12 attempts. Arsenal had more possession (55%) and an 81% pass accuracy. However, they failed to score.

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal had 13 shots in the first half but failed to convert their chances. Martin Odegaard hit the crossbar as Kai Havertz squandered chances. For Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled the post with his shot. In the second half, Liverpool looked the better side and went ahead with Kiwior's own goal from an Alexander-Arnold freekick. Diogo Jota assisted Diaz for the second goal.

Unwanted numbers for the Gunners

As per Opta, Liverpool have won four of their last five games against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with an aggregate score of 11-3. Arsenal have lost consecutive home games in all competitions by a margin of two-plus goals for the first time since May 2009 (Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United and Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea).

Do you know?

Arsenal have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Mikel Arteta's men have lost each of their last three games. Notably, it's their fewest wins over a seven-game period under the Spaniard (LDWDLLL).