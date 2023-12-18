Harry Kane becomes the fastest player to 20 Bundesliga goals

By Rajdeep Saha 02:46 am Dec 18, 202302:46 am

Harry Kane has 20 Bundesliga goals in 14 matches (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane is certainly enjoying his life at Bayern Munich since a big money move from Tottenham in the summer. Kane, who has been scoring for fun, helped his side beat Stuttgart 3-0 on matchday 15 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. The England captain scored a brace, taking his league goals tally to 20 this season. He has now scripted a special record.

Why does this story matter?

Kane has been a hot property in the Bundesliga. His goals have been a huge plus for Thomas Tuchel's men, who remain second with a game in hand. The Bavarians went all out for the former Spurs legend and goals have been coming thick and fast. Kane was backed to replicate the heroics of former Bayern hero Robert Lewandowski and the season promises everything.

Fastest to score 20 Bundesliga goals

Kane has taken 14 matches to reach 20 Bundesliga goals. As per Opta, he has broken the Bundesliga record held by Uwe Seeler, who took 21 matches. Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland took 22 matches to reach the mark while playing for Borussia Dortmund.

First player in Europe's top 5 leagues with 20 goals

Kane is the first player to reach 20 goals in Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing 2023-24 season. Lautaro Martinez and Kylian Mbappe currently own 15 goals in the Serie A and Ligue 1 respectively. Haaland leads the show in the Premier League with 14 goals. In La Liga, Jude Bellingham tops the show (13).

25 goals involvement in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season

Kane now has 25 goals involvement in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Besides his 20 goals, he also owns five assists. He is the first player this season in Europe's top 5 leagues to reach the milestone. Overall, Kane has 24 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season from just 21 matches.

Bayern tame Stuttgart 3-0

Leroy Sane squared the ball for Kane, who scored the opener in the second minute. Bayern dominated the scenes and had two goals ruled out in the first half. In the 55th minute, Kane scored his second before defender Kim Min-jae added the third.