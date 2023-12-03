La Liga 2023-24, Real Madrid beat Granada 2-0: Key stats

La Liga 2023-24, Real Madrid beat Granada 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:18 am Dec 03, 2023

Real are top of La Liga 2023-24 (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Granada on matchday 15. Carlo Ancelotti's men started the day in first place but dropped to second after Girona's 2-1 win over Valencia. However, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo ensured Real got back to the top again on goal difference. Both Real and Girona have 38 points each. Here's more.

A comfortable 2-0 win for Real Madrid

Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos provided a solid pass to set up Brahim Diaz for the opener on 26 minutes. Real had a couple of more chances but it remained 1-0 at half-time. In the second half, Rodrygo scored on the rebound after Jude Bellingham's shot was saved. Real have now won five consecutive games in all competitions and are unbeaten at home this season.

Key numbers for Rodrygo and Diaz

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has scored in five consecutive games (seven goals) for Los Blancos in all competitions. In 20 matches this season, he has nine goals under his belt, including six in La Liga. As per Opta, Diaz has been involved in six goals in his last eight games as a starter for Real in all competitions (four goals, two assists).

A look at the match stats

Real had 11 attempts to Granada's two. Los Blancos had four shots on target with the opposition side failing to register a single shot on goal. Real also dominated possession (71%) and had a 93% pass accuracy. Notably, Real earned six corners.

Eighth clean sheet for Real in 15 league games

As per Opta, Real have won their last 15 matches against Granada, who have sealed just one win in 27 visits to Madrid against Real. Real have now kept a clean sheet in eight of their first 15 league matches this season. Ancelotti's men have claimed 12 wins, two draws, and a defeat. Their goal difference is +24 which is better than Girona (+16).