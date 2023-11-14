FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Decoding India's best performances

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Decoding India's best performances

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu delivered a historic performance against Qatar

The Indian football team has mostly struggled in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the past. While wins have been few and far between, the qualifiers have mostly brought disappointment to Indian football fans. The Blue Tigers are set to embark on the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers from November 16, starting with their clash against Kuwait. Here we decode their best performances.

India 5-0 Brunei, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

India's biggest victory at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers came in 2002 in an emphatic 5-0 thumping of Brunei. Coached by the great Sukhwinder Singh, India were on the attack from the start as they dominated the tie in Bangalore. Jules Alberto, Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, and Hakim Abdul were on target against Brunei, registering their third win of the campaign.

India 2-0 Philippines, 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

India's only win in the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifiers came against a strong Philippines outfit. It was a cagey affair where both teams canceled each other until Vijayan and Bruno Coutinho scored in the 81st and 85th minute to earn a famous win. India should have gained more confidence with this win, but their campaign only went downwards from here.

India 1-0 Singapore, 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Coached by former head coach Stephen Constantine, India were impressive in their 1-0 win over Singapore in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. India showed great resilience to absorb the pressure exerted by the Singaporean attackers before Renedy Singh scored the solitary goal in the 50th minute. It was a bright start for India's campaign in 2006.

India 1-0 UAE, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The historic win over UAE is still one of India's best performances at the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It was a high-voltage game where India defended with grit and determination until Alberto scored the winner in the 71st minute from a set piece. The 2002 WC qualifiers proved to be India's best campaign where they won three matches, registered 11 points (finished third).

Qatar 0-0 India, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Probably India's biggest result in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers history as they held the reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw. The Indian backline was on fire as they kept the Qatari attackers at bay, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also delivered some sensational saves. Notably, India were without Sunil Chhetri but still managed to hold on to a famous draw.