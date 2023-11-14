World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ (1st semi-final): Key battles

By Parth Dhall 02:11 pm Nov 14, 202302:11 pm

India and New Zealand will clash in Mumbai on November 15

India and New Zealand are set to clash in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 1st semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are the only unbeaten side with nine consecutive wins. Meanwhile, New Zealand reached the semis as the fourth-placed side. India earlier beat the Kiwis in the league stage. Like that match, there are several player battles on offer.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

The famous battle between NZ seamer Trent Boult and Indian captain Rohit Sharma is set to renew. Rohit and Boult have locked horns in 14 ODI innings, with the former being at the receiving end four times. Rohit, who has been giving India some solid starts in WC 2023, strikes at just 68.58 against Boult in the format. The tally includes 103 dot balls.

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee

Tim Southee will likely feature for New Zealand in a crucial WC 2023 semi-final. He will be tested against a power-packed Indian batting line-up that has been making waves in the tournament. Notably, Southee has dismissed Rohit five times in the format. The latter strikes at 69.79 against Southee. However, Rohit's strike rate in WC 2023 reads 121.49.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul vs Tim Southee

Southee will also be up against his old rival Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2023. Interestingly, the right-arm seamer has dismissed Kohli six times in the format. Besides, Kohli's strike rate in this regard reads 100.98. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has a strike rate of 154.16 against Southee in ODIs. He hasn't fallen to Southee yet.

Rachin Ravindra vs Indian pacers

Rachin Ravindra has been in sublime form in his maiden WC tournament. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a WC edition before turning 25. Besides, India's pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have been lethal. In the league-stage encounter, Shami dismissed the in-form Ravindra. It will interesting to see how the battle pans out.

Daryl Mitchell vs Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has been at his destructive best in the ongoing World Cup. He has smashed 418 runs at a strike rate of 110.58. The right-hander will be crucial to maintain NZ's momentum in the middle overs. This is where left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be brought. He dismissed Mitchell once in three ODI innings.

Kane Williamson vs Ravindra Jadeja

Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand after recovering from his injury. He has been in decent touch, having slammed 95 against Pakistan and 78* against Bangladesh. After facing the seamers, Williamson will be up against Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him twice. However, Williamson averages an incredible 58.50 against the left-arm spinner in ODI cricket.