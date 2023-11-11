World Cup: Towhid Hridoy slams his maiden World Cup fifty

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Towhid Hridoy slams his maiden World Cup fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Nov 11, 202302:43 pm

Towhid Hridoy also raced past 2,500 List A runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Young Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has smoked his maiden half-century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He batted brilliantly against Australia in Match 43 and ended up scoring 74 off 79 balls. His knock was laced with five boundaries and two sixes. The youngster's brilliance meant Bangladesh finished at 306/8 in Pune. Here are his stats.

2/5

An innings of character from Hridoy

As both openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das scored 36 apiece, Bangladesh were 106/2 when Hridoy arrived in the middle. He played positive cricket to keep the scoring rate healthy. During the course of his knock, the 22-year-old was involved in crucial stands with Najmul Hossain Shanto (45), Mahmudullah (32), and Mushfiqur Rahim (21). He eventually fell prey to Marcus Stoinis.

3/5

Sixth ODI fifty for Hridoy

Playing his 24th ODI, Hridoy has raced to 682 runs at 35.89. His strike rate in the format reads 84.20. Notably, this was Hridoy's six fifty in the format. His highest score came in his ODI debut against Ireland earlier this year, having smoked 92 off 85 balls. Meanwhile, his previous scores in the ongoing competition read 15*, 7, 16, 13, and 39.

4/5

2,500 List A runs for Hridoy

During the course of his knock, Hridoy also raced past 2,500 runs in List A cricket. He has now compiled 2,545 runs in 75 games at a 44-plus average. His strike rate is over 81. The tally includes 22 fifties and a solitary fifty with 122* being his best score. He would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

5/5

Do you know?

Hridoy's 74 is now the second-highest WC score by a Bangladesh batter against Australia. He is only behind Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored an unbeaten 102* against the Men in Yellow in the 2019 event. Mahmudullah (69 in 2019), Tamim Iqbal (62 in 2019), and Minhajul Abedin (53* in 1999) are the other Bangladesh batters with a 50-plus WC score against the Aussies.