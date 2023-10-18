ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical preview

1/8

India have won all three of their matches in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@JayShah)

India will be aiming to continue their dream run when they face Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 19. While India will be in search of their fourth win on the bounce, the Bangla Tigers will be aiming to recover from their last two defeats and put up a tough fight against the hosts. Here is the statistical preview.

2/8

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have locked horns 40 times in ODI cricket and unsurprisingly, India have dominated most fixtures. They have secured 31 wins while Bangladesh registered eight victories. One of the matches ended without any result. In four ODI World Cup matches, India have won three of them. Barring the infamous 2007 defeat against Bangladesh. Since 2022, Bangladesh have defeated India thrice in four ODIs.

3/8

Rohit Sharma will be the vital cog for India

Despite starting with a duck, Rohit Sharma hammered a 131 and 86 against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively. He has amassed 1,195 runs in 20 ODI World Cup matches at an impressive average of 66.38 (50s: 4, 100s: 7) He is now India's second-highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup behind Sachin Tendulkar (2,278). Rohit has surpassed Virat Kohli's ODI WC tally of 1,186 runs.

4/8

Virat averages 67.25 against Bangladesh in ODIs

Kohli is India's highest run-scorer against Bangladesh in ODIs with 807 runs in 15 matches at an average of 67.25. He has slammed four centuries and three fifties against them. He also scores at a decent strike rate of 101.25. Rohit trails him in this regard with 738 runs at 56.76. No other Indian batter has surpassed 600 ODI runs against Bangladesh.

5/8

A look at India's key bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with eight wickets. In 20 ODIs this year, Kuldeep Yadav is India's most successful bowler with 38 wickets. Mohammad Siraj trails him with 33 wickets in 17 ODIs at 17.96. The latter's 6/21 is the best ODI bowling figures for India in 2023. Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 12 ODI wickets against Bangladesh.

6/8

Shakib has hammered nine fifties against India

Shakib Al Hasan has a decent batting record against India in ODIs. He has amassed 751 runs in 22 matches against the Men in Blue at an average of 37.55. He has hammered nine fifties but has not touched the triple-figure mark. The all-rounder owns a highest score of 85 against India. Mushfiqur Rahim trails him in this regard with 665 runs at 31.66.

7/8

A look at Bangladesh's key bowlers

Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 23 wickets. Shoriful Islam is just behind him with 21 ODI wickets. Hasan Mahmud's 5/32 is the only ODI fifer for Bangladesh this year. Shakib has returned with 19 wickets in 2023. He is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs against India with 29 wickets. Mustafizur Rahman has claimed 25 ODI wickets against India.

8/8

A look at the key batters from this match

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket this year with 1,246 runs. He has hammered five tons. Najmul Shanto is Bangladesh's most in-form batter in ODIs this year with 764 runs at 47.75. Mushfiqur has slammed two consecutive fifties against England and New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit has compiled 875 runs in ODIs this year (average: 54.68)