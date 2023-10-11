ICC World Cup, India vs Afghanistan: Weather and pitch report



By Rajdeep Saha

India take on Afghanistan in match number nine of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India take on Afghanistan in match number nine of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India had to dig deep against Australia in their opener at the Chepauk. On the other hand, the Afghans were beaten by Bangladesh in Dharamsala. India will want to produce quality cricket on offer against Afghanistan. Here are the details.

No rainfall is predicted on Wednesday

One expects to see a full contest on offer between the two teams. According to reports, there is no chance of rain on Wednesday. The forecast says that the weather will be partly cloudy but with little to no chance of rain throughout the day.

A high-scoring affair expected

South Africa just posted the highest team total in ICC World Cup history versus Sri Lanka here in the opening clash here. One expects to see a high-scoring match. Notably, teams batting first have won five of the last six ODIs here dating back to 2013. In 27 ODIs, 13 times teams have won batting first. Teams chasing have won 13 times (NR: 1).

5.05 is the average run rate of teams batting first

As per ESPNcricinfo, teams batting first here own an average run rate of 5.05. Teams chasing have an average run rate of 4.90. The overall batting average while chasing is 30.38. The average while batting first is 31.35.

Spin to play a part at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Afghanistan will rely on their spinners to cause nervy moments for India. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi form a quality spin department. India will be a handful in spin as well. Ravindra Jadeja is the top wicket-taker among spinners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He owns nine scalps at 20.77. Across two matches, Kuldeep Yadav owns five scalps here at 18.40.