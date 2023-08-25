Imam-ul-Haq: Decoding his crunch ODI stats on Asian soil

Sports

Imam-ul-Haq: Decoding his crunch ODI stats on Asian soil

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 02:17 pm 2 min read

Imam averages 56.42 in ODIs in Asia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his stellar run in the 50-over format, Imam-ul-Haq played a fighting knock in the recently-concluded second ODI against Afghanistan. The opener ended up scoring 91 off 104 balls with the help of four boundaries. Though he missed out on his 10th ODI hundred, his knock proved to be instrumental to Pakistan's one-wicket triumph. Here we look at his crunch ODI stats in Asia.

A solid knock from Imam's blade

It was a mature knock from Imam's blade. He looked in sync right from the start. Alongside Fakhar Zaman (30), Imam added 52 runs for the first wicket. And then with skipper Babar Azam (53), he shared another 118-run stand. What Imam did well was help Pakistan lay a foundation. He was dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 39th over.

An average of 56.42 in Asia

Imam has so far appeared in 30 ODIs on Asian soil, accumulating 1,467 runs at a brilliant average of 56.42. The tally includes three tons and 12 fifties. Only India's Rohit Sharma (2,294) has scored more ODI runs while opening the batting in Asia since Imam's ODI debut in October 2017. Notably, Imam scored a century on his debut against Sri Lanka.

His numbers across different Asian nations

830 of Imam's ODI runs have come in 15 ODIs in Pakistan at a sensational average of 59.28. He has returned with 152 runs across two innings on Lankan soil. In UAE, the southpaw has mustered 485 runs at 48.50 in 13 games. Notably, the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup would mark Imam's maiden ODI appearance in India.

Here are his overall numbers

The left-handed batter has now raced to 2,871 runs at 52.20 in 61 ODIs. He clocked his 18th ODI fifty, besides owning nine centuries. 151 read his highest score in the format. He also surpassed former Pakistan opener Salman Butt (2,725) in terms of runs. In four matches against Afghanistan, he has 268 runs from four games at 67.00 (50s: 3).

Share this timeline