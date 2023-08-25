Rashid Khan: Decoding his stats in the Big Bash League

Sports

Rashid Khan: Decoding his stats in the Big Bash League

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 12:23 pm 3 min read

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Adelaide Strikers (Source: Twitter/@BBL)

According to Australian Associated Press, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has made himself available for the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) season. He hence has reverted his earlier call to boycott the competition. Rashid left the 2022-23 BBL midway following Cricket Australia's decision to forfeit a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last year due to Taliban's stance on women's education. Here are his BBL stats.

What did Rashid say back then?

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid said in a statement in January. "If playing Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL," added the youngster. "Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

Major boost for BBL

Rashid's return is indeed a major boost for BBL, which has been reduced to 40 regular-season games from 56. The tournament has lacked viewership in the past few seasons. BBL 2023-24 is slated to take place from December 7 to January 24. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, and Izharulhaq Naveed are among other Afghanistan stars who have registered for the upcoming season.

Sensational numbers for Adelaide Strikers

Rashid, who debuted in BBL in 2017, has played for the Adelaide Strikers over the last six seasons. He has raced to 98 wickets in 69 BBL games at an economy rate of just 6.44. No other bowler has claimed more wickets for the Strikers. His economy is the best among bowlers with 50 or more BBL wickets.

Best average, Hat-trick in BBL

Rashid's average of 17.51 is the highest among bowlers with 35 or more BBL wickets. He is also one of the only three bowlers with a six-wicket haul in the competition, having claimed 6/17 versus Brisbane Heat in 2022. The leggie also remains the only Strikers bowler with a BBL hat-trick. His hat-trick came against Sydney Sixers in the 2019-20 season.

Strike rate in excess of 150

Meanwhile, Rashid has also played some crucial cameos for Strikers lower down the order. He owns 403 BBL runs at a tremendous strike rate of 150.37. His average in this regard reads 11.85. His highest score of 40 off 18 balls came against Sydney Thunder in the year 2019. Meanwhile, he has been dismissed seven times on duck.

Second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

With 556 wickets in 410 games, Rashid Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo (615). The tally includes 11 four-wicket hauls and four fifers. While his economy rate reads an astonishing 6.45, his strike rate is just 17. His 6/17 versus Brisbane Heat remain his best figures in the 20-over format.

Share this timeline