Asian Games: Decoding the squad of Qasim Akram-led Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 11:21 am 3 min read

Mohammad Hasnain will lead Pakistan's pace attack (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan Shaheens have announced their squad for the men's T20 cricket event of the 2023 Asian Games. The continental competition will be played from 23 September to 8 October. Uncapped all-rounder Qasim Akram, who led Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, has been named the captain. Uncapped batter Omair Bin Yousuf has been named as his deputy. Here we decode the squad.

Why does this story matter?

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will get underway on October 5, Pakistan have named a second-string team for the Asian Games, just like India. Shaheens, effectively the Pakistan 'A' side, have done well in the recent past. They won the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup last month, beating India in the final. Pakistan will appear in the tournament from the quarter-final stage.

Uncapped leaders in the team

Skipper Akram has featured in 20 First-Class games, 45 List A games, and 40 T20 games in his career. He can score crucial runs in the middle order besides contributing with his off-spin bowling. Meanwhile, Yousuf is a top-order batter with a First-Class average of 43.3. He has 10 centuries in FC and List A cricket combined.

Number of international players in the squad

Three members of Pakistan's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup squad, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain, have been named in the squad. Shahnawaz Dahani, Khushdil Shah, Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, and Usman Qadir are the other international stars in the squad. Notably, Hasnain owns a hat-trick in T20Is and a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Here are the prominent batters

Omair Bin Yousuf, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, and Qasim Akram are likely to be Pakistan's first-choice top-six for the event. Nazir would be the first-choice keeper in the team with Muhammad Akhlaq backing him up. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas can be the other all-rounder in the top seven besides skipper Akram.

Here is the bowling attack

Pakistan's bowling attack looks pretty threatening as Dahani and Hasnain can breathe fire with the ball. Pacer Aamer Jamal would be the other member of the pace attack. Capped leg-spinner Usman Qadir would be the first-choice specialist spinner in the line-up. Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem might have to wait for his chances.

Pakistan men's squad for the Asian Games:

Squad: Qasim Akram (C), Omair Bin Yousuf, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir

