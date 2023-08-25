Decoding Shadab Khan's match-winning performance versus Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 25, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

Shadab Khan scored a timely 48 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan pulled off an absolute heist on Thursday (August 24) as they defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in the second ODI. The Afghan side was in the driver's seat for the major part of the contest. However, Shadab Khan's timely 35-ball 48 powered Pakistan to a thrilling win. The all-rounder was also named the Player of the Match. Here are his stats.

A brilliant hand from Shadab

Chasing 301, Pakistan were reduced to 211/6 and looked in all sorts of trouble. Shadab, who arrived at number eight, brilliantly operated with tail-enders and played some delightful shots. He slammed pacer Abdul Rahman for 16 runs in the penultimate over. Though Shadab controversially got run out at the start of the final over, Pakistan crossed the line with a ball to spare.

The controversial run-out

The final moments of the contest witnessed a controversy as Shadab got run out at the non-striker's end for backing up too far. This happened at the start of the final over, which was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. As the batter left his crease early, Farooqi did not miss out on the opportunity to dislodge the bails. The third umpire then confirmed Shadab's ouster.

Shadab's brilliance lower down the order

Shadab, who is mostly known for his accomplishments with the ball, has been a handy batter lower down the order. While batting at number eight or lower in ODIs, he has scored 186 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.2 and 107.51, respectively. Meanwhile, he has scored 346 runs at a strike rate of 121.40 in the last 10 overs in ODIs.

Here are his overall ODI runs

Coming to his overall numbers, Shadab has raced to 718 runs in 58 games at an average and strike rate of 29.92 and 84.07. The tally includes four fifties and a highest score of 86. With his leg-spin bowling, the 24-year-old has scalped 74 wickets at an economy of 5.13. He returned with 0/53 in 10 overs in the recently-concluded game.

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (151) and Ibrahim Zadran (80) handed their side a dream start. Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with 29 runs. Pakistan picked up late wickets to make sure the Afghans did not run away. In response, Pakistan openers added 52 runs before Imam-ul-Haq (91) and Babar Azam (53) managed 118 runs. Afghanistan fought their way back but Pakistan clinched a thriller.

